<p>Popular Kannada actor and <em>Bigg Boss Kannada 11</em> participant Ugram Manju got engaged to Sandhya Khushi. He was one of the most loved participants in the Bigg Boss house and was loved for his strong personality and honest nature.</p><p>The actor formerly known as Ugram Manju has rebranded on social media as 'Max' Sanju, a name influenced by his work with Kiccha Sudeep in <em>Max</em>. His wife, Sandhya, is reportedly a medical professional specialising in the organ transplant department.</p><p>He gave his followers a sweet surprise by sharing the news with his fans. Taking to social media, he shared couple of photos from the ceremony and wrote:<br>"💍 ಬದುಕಿನ ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ… ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ನಮ್ಮ ಮೇಲಿರಲಿ ❤️<br>ದೇವರ ಕೃಪೆಯಿಂದ, ಕುಟುಂಬದ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದದಿಂದ… ನಾವು ಜೀವನದ ಹೊಸ ಹಾದಿಗೆ ಕಾಲಿಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೇವೆ 🙏💍<br>ಹೊಸ ಬಂಧದ ಆರಂಭ… ನಿಶ್ಚಿತಾರ್ಥದ ಸುಂದರ ಕ್ಷಣ ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ ❤️" (sic).</p>.<p>The photos show the couple exchanging garlands and rings, marking the beginning of their new life together are going viral on social media. Fans, co-stars, and well-wishers from the industry immediately flooded the post with congratulatory messages and comments. The ceremony was a very low-key affair and was graced by their family and close friends.</p><p>The wedding date and location are currently unknown. However, insiders hint that the ceremony is tentatively scheduled for early next year, once Manju finishes his shooting commitments.</p>