Bigg Boss Secret Room: Contestants who made a comeback and turned the tables

Bigg Boss is known for its unexpected twists, and none is more impactful than the Secret Room. Contestants who appear eliminated are quietly moved to this hidden space, where they have the chance to observe the game and gather crucial information. When they return, they often have a significant advantage. This twist has altered the course of many seasons, turning players into game changers. With Bigg Boss 19 airing now, the Secret Room has already caused a stir. Here’s a look at contestants across seasons who used this advantage to shake up the game.