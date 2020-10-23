Birthday special: 4 reasons why Prabhas is the 'Darling' of the masses

There's no denying the fact that Prabhas is one of the biggest and most sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his humble nature, sincere performances and strong screen presence. He has starred in quite a few commercially successful movies and proved that his box office stamina is second to none.

On Friday, as Prabhas turns a year older, here is a look at four factors that make him the 'Darling' of the masses.

King of the box office: Prabhas became a pan-India star when Baahubali opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. He consolidated his stardom, with Baahubali 2 which redefined the tenets of Indian cinema. 'Billa' returned to the big screen with the action-packed Saaho that emerged as a runaway hit in the Hindi belt, opening new avenues for the man of the masses.

Ready to work with young directors: Unlike some of his contemporaries, Prabhas has no reservations about working with less established filmmakers. The previously-mentioned Saaho was directed by one-film-old Sujeeth. Similarly, his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam is the second directorial venture of 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar's career.

Critic-proof hero?: Saaho emerged as a sensational hit up North despite receiving unflattering reviews from most critics and this proved that Prabhas is a critic-proof star. Some trade experts even drew parallels between the Mirchi actor and Bollywood hero Salman Khan much to the delight of countless 'Darlings'.

The future looks bright: The 'Devon Ke Dev' has doing through a terrific phase on the work front. He will next be seen in the romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, which features him in a new avatar. The film is being shot across exotic locations and is likely to appeal to the Gen Y audience. He will also be seen in Prabhas 21, directed by Mahanati helmer Nag Ashwin. The biggie has a stellar cast that includes 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Prabhas also has the mythological-drama Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, in his kitty.