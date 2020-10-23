Happy Birthday Prabhas: The 'Darling' of the masses

Birthday special: 4 reasons why Prabhas is the 'Darling' of the masses

Prabhas has three pan-India movies in his kitty.

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal, DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 23 2020, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 12:13 ist
Actor Prabhas. Credit: Twitter/@ganeshbandla

There's no denying the fact that Prabhas is one of the biggest and most sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his humble nature, sincere performances and strong screen presence. He has starred in quite a few commercially successful movies and proved that his box office stamina is second to none. 
On Friday, as Prabhas turns a year older, here is a look at four factors that make him the 'Darling' of the masses. 

King of the box office:  Prabhas became a pan-India star when Baahubali opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners.  He consolidated his stardom, with Baahubali 2 which redefined the tenets of Indian cinema. 'Billa' returned to the big screen with the action-packed Saaho that emerged as a runaway hit in the Hindi belt, opening new avenues for the man of the masses. 

Ready to work with young directors: Unlike some of his contemporaries, Prabhas has no reservations about working with less established filmmakers. The previously-mentioned Saaho was directed by one-film-old Sujeeth. Similarly, his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam is the second directorial venture of 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar's career. 

Critic-proof hero?: Saaho emerged as a sensational hit up North despite receiving unflattering reviews from most critics and this proved that Prabhas is a critic-proof star. Some trade experts even drew parallels between the Mirchi actor and Bollywood hero Salman Khan much to the delight of countless 'Darlings'.

The future looks bright: The 'Devon Ke Dev' has doing through a terrific phase on the work front. He will next be seen in the romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, which features him in a new avatar. The film is being shot across exotic locations and is likely to appeal to the Gen Y audience. He will also be seen in Prabhas 21, directed by Mahanati helmer Nag Ashwin. The biggie has a stellar cast that includes 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. 

Prabhas also has the mythological-drama Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, in his kitty. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Prabhas
Tollywood
bollywood
DH Entertainment

What's Brewing

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

 