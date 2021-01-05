Birthday special: Upcoming Deepika Padukone movies to look forward to

Actor Deepika Padukone, widely regarded as one of the most bankable stars in the film industry, enjoys a strong fan following due to her sincere performances and screen presence. The 'Lady Superstar', who garnered a fair deal of attention in 2020 for a variety of reasons, has a packed schedule this year. On Tuesday, as Deepika turns 35, here is a look at her upcoming movies.

83

The Kabir Khan-directed movie features Ranveer Singh in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and revolves around India's journey in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Deepika plays Romy Dev, the Haryana Hurricane's better half, in the magnum opus. She had previously revealed that her character is a tribute to women who helped their husbands find success in life. The film has a stellar cast that includes Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Tamil actor Jiiva.

Prabhas 21

Deepika will be teaming up with pan-India star Prabhas for director Nag Ashwin's next movie. The biggie, being referred to as Prabhas 21, reportedly revolves around the concept of the 'inner god' and is likely to be a bit similar to the yesteryear Tollywood classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of the film's cast.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares stills from 'Tamasha' as the movie completes 5 years

Director Shakun Batra's next movie

The Aishwarya star recently collaborated with noted filmmaker Shakun Batra for a multi-starrer. The film, touted to be a romantic-drama, reportedly features Deepika in a new avatar that might click with fans. The buzz is that it might be titled 'Love Only but this is yet to be confirmed. The cast includes newcomer Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Other projects

Deepika was slated to begin work on the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern. The film, starring Rishi Kapoor in the lead, was put on hold after Chintuji's death last year. It is likely to be revived later this year. There has also been a talk of her essaying a key role in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. One is likely to get an update on her latest movie with 'King Khan' in the coming months.