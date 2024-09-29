Bobby Deol has his moment at IIFA 2024; gets emotional while receiving award, performs to 'Jamal Kudu'

Bobby Deol performed his iconic Jamal Kudu step at the much-awaited IIFA Festival 2024 as he received an award for his performance in a negative role in Animal.

Grooving to the hook step of the popular song, Deol was seen setting the dance floor on fire while balancing a glass on top of his head, just how he did in the movie.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga walked away with awards in best picture, best director, and supporting actor categories.