Bobby Deol has his moment at IIFA 2024; gets emotional while receiving award, performs to 'Jamal Kudu'

Bobby Deol performed his iconic Jamal Kudu step at the much-awaited IIFA Festival 2024 as he received an award for his performance in a negative role in Animal.
Grooving to the hook step of the popular song, Deol was seen setting the dance floor on fire while balancing a glass on top of his head, just how he did in the movie.
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga walked away with awards in best picture, best director, and supporting actor categories.
One of the notable moments of the IIFA Festival was Deol thanking his fans after receiving the award as he got emotional. During his speech, Bobby gave credits to director Vanga and said, "I am here because of him."
The jam-packed audience poured their love on Bobby and cheered with claps that lasted for over four minutes.
In an earlier interview, Deol had expressed how he does not distinguish his characters as negative or positive and wants to explore roles that challenge him.
"I want to do work that is out of my comfort zone, challenging me, and pushes me to bring out the best in me. I hope I keep getting work like that," he said.
The actor had also said that playing the antagonist in Animal was challenging.
"For me, playing a negative role was a challenge but every human being has a bad thing in them, only when you suppress the bad, we become a better person. So, it gives you the opportunity to let that bad out, and perform and enjoy those negative characters," he added.
Animal also bagged awards in the category of best picture, supporting role, music direction and playback singer.
Published 29 September 2024, 06:18 IST