Bollywood hails Bombay HC for granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Several Bollywood personalities, including actors Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Hansal Mehta, on Wednesday, hailed the Bombay High Court's decision to grant bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested over drugs-related charges in her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its drugs probe in Rajput's death.

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Rajput's aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, but rejected the bail plea of Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case.

The development came days after the AIIMS medical board ruled out murder in the death of Rajput and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide", which is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Pannu took to Twitter and prayed for the 28-year-old actor's well-being after her month-long jail term.

"Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas.

"Praying she doesn't become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her. Life is unfair but at least it's not over as yet," she wrote.

Akhtar criticised the vicious and insensitive TV media coverage around Rhea Chakraborty.

"Any shrill anchors apologising for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn't think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now. They're notorious for that," the "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" star tweeted.

Mehta said elections needed to be fought on "real issues", not at the "altar of a girl's life". "Now go fight elections on real issues, for the people and get elected by the people. Don't fight them at the altar of a girl's life, a family's peace and by exploiting tragedy. Serve the people. Not your vested interests," he tweeted.

Director Anubhav Sinha, tweeted a jubilant "Finally! She gets bail."

Actor Huma Qureshi said those who peddled "murder" conspiracy theories in case of Rajput's death should be thoroughly investigated.

"Everyone owes #RheaChakraborty an apology. And there must be an investigation into people who started these murder conspiracy theories. Shame on you for destroying a girl and her family's life for your agendas," Qureshi said.

Actor Swara Bhasker wrote, "#rheagetsbail About time!"

Writer Kanika Dhillon thanked the court for restoring "dignity" and slammed the "witch-hunt and media trial" against Rhea Chakraborty.

"Let your heads hang in shame and remember as we watched/enjoyed and gave TRP's to screaming anchors-spinning hysterical yarns-This innocent girl languished in jail," she said.

While celebrating Rhea Chakraborty's release, director-writer Nupur Asthana said she hopes the young actor takes all those people to court who pronounced her "guilty" in a media trial.

"Finally Rhea Chakravorty has gotten bail. She should never have been put in jail in the 1st place. Hope she sues all those vultures in high places that proclaimed her guilty for their own agendas and character assassinated her (sic)" Asthana tweeted.

The HC, while granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty and two others, directed them to deposit their passports with the NCB and not to leave the country without permission of the special NDPS court.

The HC also directed Rhea Chakraborty to visit the nearest police station for the first 10 days after she gets out of jail.

It directed her not to leave Mumbai without the NCB's permission and to not tamper with evidence while out on bai