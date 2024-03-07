Both will do well: Ajay Devgn on Box office clash between 'Maidaan' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

"Both films are of different genres. We are all like a family, we are friends. We are not looking at it like a clash, we are looking at it like a big weekend and both the films will do well," the actor said at the trailer launch of the film.

Maidaan tackles the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim (played by Devgn), who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Devgn said he wasn't aware about the golden years of Indian football and when he heard a brief about the film from producer Boney Kapoor, he instantly agreed to do it. He also said the film challenged him as an actor.

"After 1983 (referring to India's win in the cricket world cup), football was lost somewhere. I was amazed that this happened in our country. We had Amit Sharma (director), who did extensive research," he said.

"I would not call it just a sports film. It has got so much drama. As an actor, it was a film with so many layers. It is very strong in its emotional drama, apart from sports. After a long time, I had fun doing a film like this. I thoroughly enjoyed it," Devgn added.

The movie marks Devgn's first sports biopic and the actor said he was thrilled to have this opportunity.