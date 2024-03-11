Britain's 'Zone of Interest' wins best international film Oscar

Los Angeles: Britain's The Zone of Interest, about a German officer's family living next door to the Auschwitz extermination camp during World War Two, won the Oscar for best international feature film on Sunday.

The movie centers on the commandant Rudolf Hoss and his family as they set up a life next to the Auschwitz death camp in occupied Poland, where more than 1.1 million people were murdered in the largest of the concentration camps and extermination centers built by the Nazis.

Director Jonathan Glazer, who earlier made Sexy Beast and Under the Skin, said he wanted to show the capacity for violence in all people in the film, which was shot entirely at Auschwitz.