'BTS — Behind the Scenes' movie review: Intriguing behind the scenes perspective

The audience will get to see five stories by multiple filmmakers in this anthology film.
Pranati A S
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 16:44 IST

BTS — Behind the Scenes
2025150 min
3/5
Director:Apoorva Bharadwaj, Kuldeep Cariappa, Sai Srinidhi, Prajwal Raj, Rajesh Shankadh
Cast:Mahadev Prasad, Jahangeer Ninasam, Vijay Krishna, Medini Kelamane, Sri Priya
Published 08 November 2024, 16:44 IST
