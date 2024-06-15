'Chandu Champion' movie review: Riveting biopic of a paralympics champ

Khan succeeds in humanising his hero and highlighting the small but rich details of his life. The scenes highlighting the student-mentor relationship of Petkar and Tiger Ali are moving. The dialogues are measured but inspiring.

However, it’s mainly a two-man show and one wonders if other characters had a bigger role to play. And though swimming was the sport Petkar was most successful in, Khan doesn’t chronicle that journey in great detail. Kartik is compelling as a sportsman with a never-say-die attitude and his physical transformation for the role is impressive. Vijay plays with aplomb the role of a disciplinarian coach who loves his ward like a son. The music by Pritam is top-notch and Arijit Singh, Amit Mishra and I P Singh sing their hearts out in the inspiring ‘Tu hai champion.’ The movie celebrates a champion whose achievements were largely unrecognised for 50-plus years and Khan does it with an emotional depth that very few can deliver.