Home

Chris Geere to join Amy Schumer in upcoming film 'Kinda Pregnant'

Last Updated 28 February 2024, 06:56 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Chris Geere, known for his roles in Detective Pikachu and You're the Worst, is set to join Amy Schumer in romantic comedy Kinda Pregnant.

The film will be directed by Tyler Spindel and is being made for streaming platform Netflix with Happy Madison producing, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Written by Julie Paiva, the film follows Lainy (Schumer), who gets jealous of her pregnant best friend, and ends up wearing a fake baby bump. Amidst all this, she meets the man of her dreams.

Geere, 42, has been a part of several shows including Single Parents, A Million Little Things, and Modern Family.

Schumer, 42, was last seen in Netflix's Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact which she also directed.

(Published 28 February 2024, 06:56 IST)
