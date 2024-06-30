Chris Pratt says he is ready to step in DC universe if 'it made sense'

Los Angeles: Days after he visited his Guardians of the Galaxy director and new DCU co-head James Gunn on the set of the upcoming movie Superman, actor Chris Pratt says he would love to be part of the franchise but there were a few conditions.

The actor, who portrayed the role of Peter Quill/ Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy under DCU's rival Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), said the opportunity should fit into his schedule and make sense.

Asked whether he would like to join the DC franchise, now headed by Gunn and Peter Safran, Pratt told TMZ: “Yes, of course.” “If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it. Of course, I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully there’s a chance that can come back. I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it, to be considered for any of it. If it’s right and the fans would love it, I’d be more than happy to do it,” he added.