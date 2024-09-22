Coldplay announces third Mumbai show due to 'phenomenal demand'

New Delhi: British rock band Coldplay on Sunday added a third show to the Mumbai leg of its "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025" citing "phenomenal demand", hours after fans expressed disappointment over long virtual queues on the online ticket platform BookMyShow.

The tickets for the new show, set to be held on January 21 at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium, went live at 2 pm on BookMyShow.

"Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January, 2025. Tickets on sale at 2PM IST today," Coldplay said in an X post, alongside the booking link.