'Coolie No 1' movie review: Varun Dhawan-starrer is a paisa vasool entertainer

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav

Director: David Dhawan

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 3/5

Actor Varun Dhawan's latest movie Coolie No 1 is a simple yet entertaining action-comedy that hits the right notes. The film, an adaptation of the Govinda-starrer of the same name, revolves around what happens when a railway porter pretends to be a billionaire to impress his love interest.

While the basic plot isn't exactly extraordinary or mindblowing, it has enough 'masala' to satisfy the target audience. The writers set out to entertain the aam janta and that is exactly what they do throughout the duration of the movie.

Also read: 'Coolie No. 1': 4 key takeaways from the trailer of Varun Dhawan's new movie

Coolie No 1 opens with a hummable song that pays an ode to Amitabh Bachchan's yesteryear classic Coolie. Varun's entry scene has been executed well and builds an aura around the character. The action scenes pack a punch (pun intended!), giving fans a reason to rejoice. The comic punches tickle the funnybone despite being a bit cringeworthy at times.

The fight sequence set in the market proves to be a paisa vasool affair, serving as a showreel for the young actor. The proverbial twist in the tale has 'shock value' and adds a new dimension to the reel tomfoolery.

Coming to performances, Varun is the heart and soul of Coolie No 1. His impressive energy level is the USP of the film. The actor's imitation of Mithun Chakraborty is worth its weight in gold.

Sara Ali Khan fails to impress despite putting her best foot forward. Her chemistry with 'Raju' is not as spontaneous as expected. The young star also does not emote too well in the lighter sequences. She, however, ups the glam quotient when needed.

Paresh Rawal does justice to a character that has shades of the one played by him in Welcome. His signature line feels repetitive beyond a point. Rajpal Yadav makes his presence felt despite getting limited time. Javed Jaffrey appears to be in top form. His goofy mannerisms and body language prove that he can do justice to over the top comedy. Johnny Lever proves to be the dark horse of Coolie No 1. One might, however, feel that he is a bit underutilised. The supporting cast serves its purpose.

The songs have been filmed well but aren't particularly catchy. The modern versions of Mirchi Lagi and Husn Hai Suhana are strictly okay and lack the organic quirkiness that made the original songs popular. The background music feels a bit generic at points.

The other technical aspects are up to the mark

