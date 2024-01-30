'Crakk': Vidyut Jammwal, M C Square bring the first-ever pure Gujjar song to Bollywood

It is believed that the synergy between Vidyut and M C Square's rap will surely set the stage for an unforgettable experience. Music lovers are anticipating this musical journey and all eyes are set on its release date. The duo will be seen creating magic on the big screen with the song.

Earlier, the heart-pounding stunts by Vidyut in the teaser set the stage for an unparalleled action experience on screen. The teaser not only captivates but also elevates cinema's production standards to new heights, creating an ovation-worthy spectacle against the picturesque backdrop of Poland.

Crakk is a genre-defying action survival thriller, marking a groundbreaking moment in Indian cinema. The impeccably choreographed action sequences and a power-packed ensemble promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Crakk also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, written and directed by Aditya Datt, the film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in key roles. The movie is all set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.