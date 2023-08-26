Crime drama lost in blood and gore

Some parts of the film are intelligently written while most are shabby and just dandy. The film offers quirky characters whose presence you miss once they are gone. The narrative could have focused more on them. One such character is Suitcase Leslie (Soubin Shahir), an assassin who packs body parts of the person he murders in a suitcase to confirm the murder. You hear about him in the beginning of the film but he is introduced only towards the end.