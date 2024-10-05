Home
'Ctrl' movie review: Well-timed movie on dangers of AI

Ananya Panday turns in a surprisingly competent performance and holds it all together, quite by herself.
Rashmi Vasudeva
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 02:59 IST

Comments
Ctrl
2024
3/5
Director:Vikramaditya Motwane
Cast:Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat
