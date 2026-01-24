Menu
Bengaluru: After North and Central, six roads under East corporation to get pay & park

According to BECC sources, tenders will soon be floated to appoint an agency to collect parking fees on these roads, which were selected based on vehicle density and traffic volume.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 22:05 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 22:05 IST
India NewsBengaluruRoads

