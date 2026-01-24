<p>Bengaluru: The pay-and-park system is steadily expanding across Bengaluru roads.</p>.<p>Even as the North and Central corporations finalise tenders to collect parking fees, the Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) has identified six roads under its jurisdiction for implementation.</p>.<p>According to BECC sources, tenders will soon be floated to appoint an agency to collect parking fees on these roads, which were selected based on vehicle density and traffic volume.</p>.<p>“The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) conducted a traffic density study and analysed key parameters. Based on that report, these roads were identified,” a senior BECC official said.</p>.<p>While parking charges are yet to be officially notified, sources said the fee is likely to be capped at Rs 15 per hour for two-wheelers and Rs 30 per hour for four-wheelers.</p>.<p>Officials said more roads could be brought under the system depending on the success of the initial rollout. "There are several suggestions, including from the traffic police. We will first implement it on these roads and then expand gradually,” the official said.</p>.Heavy snowfall shuts 565 roads, disrupts power supply across Himachal Pradesh.<p>ITPL Main Road, Hoodi Main Road, Channasandra Main Road, Nagondahalli Main Road and Borewell Road are among the roads selected for the first phase.</p>.<p>Sources in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said the Bengaluru South and West City Corporations are also in the process of identifying roads for pay-and-park.</p>.<p>Recently, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation identified 23 roads in the CBD, while the North City Corporation decided to implement the system on nine roads.</p>.<p><strong>Selected roads:</strong></p>.<p>ITPL Main Road<br>Hoodi Main Road<br>Channasandra Main Road<br>Nagondahalli Main Road<br>Borewell Road</p>