<p>Bengaluru: Several truckloads of debris have been dumped inside the buffer zone of the Bellandur Lake near Koramangala, allegedly in violation of orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>Residents initially believed the activity was linked to the construction of a buffer road, but grew alarmed when debris was dumped directly into the waterbody.</p>.<p>"We suspect this is the handiwork of developers attempting to encroach upon the lakebed,” said Prashanth Methal, a practising advocate.</p>.<p>After civic officials failed to respond to his complaint, he wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking immediate intervention to stop the encroachment.</p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority to survey Bellandur Lake buffer zone for proposed road.<p>The site (Survey No 40), popularly known as Jakkasandra Lake, is part of the 950-acre Bellandur Lake, which stretches from Yemalur (HAL) to Agara, residents said.</p>.<p>“For the past few days, heavy vehicles have been openly dumping large quantities of mud, construction debris and waste directly into the lake area, suggesting the involvement of organised private interests,” Methal stated in his complaint. He has submitted vehicle registration numbers and video footage as evidence and urged authorities to seize the vehicles and initiate legal action.</p>.<p>Kavitha Reddy, a resident of HSR Layout, said several vehicles were seen at the site and that she initially believed the activity was linked to drain or road work. “If this is encroachment, Agara Lake will have no outlet for water,” she warned.</p>.<p>Engineers from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) told DH that the dumping was not part of any project undertaken by them.</p>.<p>While the BDA is involved in Bellandur Lake’s rejuvenation, the GBA has proposed a link road between Agara and Ejipura that passes through the lake buffer.</p>.<p>Nitin Seshadri, a Koramangala resident, urged authorities to immediately register a police complaint, if the activity is found to be private encroachment, citing NGT and Supreme Court orders barring construction in the Bellandur lakebed.</p>