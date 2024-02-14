'Deadpool and Wolverine' trailer clocks record 365 million views in a day

The first trailer of Marvel Studios Deadpool and Wolverine was screened at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday. The trailer received a phenomenal response from the audience and emerged as the most-watched trailer in 24 hours.
The trailer broke global records following its release, registering a whopping 365 million views in 24 hours, which makes it the most-viewed movie trailer of all time.
One of the most-anticipated films of the year, the third part of Deadpool is helmed by Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.
The movie also marks the anti-hero's entry in the MCU which will add lots of R-rated spice and fourth-wall breaking to Disney's clean family drama.
Deadpool's induction into the superhero branch comes as a result of 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company, which was completed in 2019.
The film opens in theatres on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.