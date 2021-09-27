'Deewaar' to 'Veer-Zaara': 5 Yash Chopra movies to revisit on his birth anniversary

The legendary Yash Chopra is undoubtedly one of the greatest storytellers of his generation. The iconic filmmaker enjoyed an impressive fan following as he redefined the tenets of commercial cinema with his realistic yet dramatic brand of storytelling. On Monday, as fans remember 'Yashji' on his 89 birth anniversary, here is a look at some of his finest films.

Deewaar (1975)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian films of all time, Deewaar was an actioner that revolved around the rivalry between a gangster and his brother-- a dedicated police officer. It featured the iconic 'Mere paas maa hai' dialogue, which resonated with the mass audience. The blockbuster had a stellar cast headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi and Nirupa Roy.

Trishul (1978)

Chopra extracted stellar performances from Big B and Sanjeev Kumar in Trishul, an intense drama about the strained relationship between an 'angry young man' and his father. Bachchan's intense performance complemented the one delivered by 'Hari Bhai', helping the film emerge as a big hit. The film was later remade in Telugu and Tamil, which consolidated its cult status.

Chandini (1989)

The romantic drama featured Sridevi in the titular role and proved to be a showreel for the pan-India artist. It revolved around what happens when the protagonist has to choose between two passionate suitors, played by Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor, and catered to those fond of intense romantic dramas. It emerged as a big hit at the box office and bagged the National Award for 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment'.

Darr (1993)

Chopra highlighted the sensitive issue of stalking in Darr, which was a complete departure from films such as Chandini or Deewaar. It featured Shah Rukh Khan as the antagonist and proved to be a gamechanger for the future 'King' of Bollywood. His 'k.k.k. Kiran' dialogue, in particular, attained cult status. Darr emerged as a big hit and was eventually remade in Kannada as Preethse. The Tamil film Chinna too had shades of the classic.

Veer-Zaara (2004)

Chopra, who had previously helmed classic romantic dramas such as Kabhi Kabhi and Silsila, was widely regarded as the 'King of Romance' as far as filmmakers were concerned. This is perhaps why he was able to do complete justice to Veer-Zaara, a story about the journey of two star-crossed lovers. Everything about it-- right from Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta's chemistry to the melodious songs--was just about perfect. Veer-Zaara had an impressive cast that included Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Manoj Bajpayee.