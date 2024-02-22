Destination romance: Celebrities who tied the knot in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married at a luxurious hotel in Goa. The wedding festivities combined traditional rituals, creating a perfect blend of cultures in Goa's picturesque setting.
Credit: Instagram/@jackkybhagnani
Actress Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Goa in January 2022.
Credit: Instagram/@nambiar13
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Goa in October 2017.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech opted for a dreamy wedding in Goa in November 2016. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony at a lavish resort, graced by family and friends.
Credit: Instagram/@hazelkeechofficial
Bollywood actress Lara Dutta married ace tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and opted for a destination wedding in Goa in 2011. The couple's wedding was a low-key affair attended by close family and friends.
Credit: Instagram/@larabhupathi
(Published 22 February 2024, 06:37 IST)