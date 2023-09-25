Dev Anand: Directing dil se

Move with the times is the tagline of Dev Anand’s 2001 film Censor. It’s a bafflingly shoddy feature made in the final decade of Anand’s filmmaking career which by then was a string of unremarkable movies. However, it strongly asserts filmmakers’ right to creative expression against censorship and rejects conservatism. Throughout his life, and especially as a filmmaker, Dev Anand embraced the motto of keeping up. This youthful zest for life and cinema made Anand one of the most adored screen legends of Indian cinema, who also succeeded as a producer, writer, and director. Whether his movies were hits or misses, praised or dissed, mattered or became irrelevant, Dev Anand was cool and disaffected. He chose contemporary subjects to work on and remained a tenacious filmmaker to the very end. Chargesheet, his last venture, got released a few months before his death in 2011.