Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

DH Interview: Pragya Jaiswal opens up about 'NBK 109', working alongside Balakrishna, and her Bollywood plans

Having worked in almost a dozen films, Pragya has made a mark for herself in the industry and is celebrated as one of its brightest talents.
NP Jayaraman
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 12:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 12:56 IST
Entertainment NewsTrending Nowpragya jaiswal

Follow us on :

Follow Us