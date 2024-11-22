DH Interview: Pragya Jaiswal opens up about 'NBK 109', working alongside Balakrishna, and her Bollywood plans

<p>Marking 10 glorious years in the Indian film industry, Pragya Jaiswal has proven herself as one of the most versatile stars in the industry. Beginning her journey with the Tamil movie <em>Virattu</em> in 2014, she completes a decade in 2024. </p><p>Having worked in almost a dozen films, Pragya has made a mark for herself in the industry and is celebrated as one of its brightest talents. Her smashing Bollywood debut came in 2024 with <em>Khel Khel Mein</em> and her performance was praised by audiences and critics. </p><p>Pragya is currently busy with <em>NBK 109</em>, her second outing with Balakrishna, where she will be seen playing a pivotal role. The movie is slated to hit screens during Sankranthi 2025.

In an exclusive chat with DH, the diva opened up about her cinema journey, sharing insights on NBK 109, working with Balakrishna and her Bollywood plans.

<strong>Tell us about your character in NBK 109 and what drew you to this role?</strong>

<em>Pragya</em>: NBK 109 is truly a special project for me. It's directed by Bobby Kolli, someone I've known since the very beginning of my career. Fun fact—he was the first director I ever met before I even started acting. So, getting this opportunity to work with him has been like a dream come true.

On top of that, reuniting with Balakrishna sir after the massive success of Akhanda is incredible. That film is the biggest milestone of my career, and working with such legends again felt like an opportunity I couldn't miss.

As for my character, it's completely unique. When I first heard the narration, I was both excited and nervous. This role is unlike anything I’ve done before—it’s challenging yet rewarding. After playing a glamorous fashionista in Khel Khel Mein, transitioning to this gritty, layered character in NBK 109 was a refreshing change. I love the idea of constantly pushing my boundaries, and I hope audiences appreciate this transformation.</p><p><strong>You mentioned working with Balakrishna sir again. What’s it like sharing screen space with him?</strong></p><p><em>Pragya</em>: Working with Balakrishna sir is an absolute joy. He has such a commanding presence, both on and off the set. His energy is unmatched—he wakes up at 03:00 or 04:00 a.m. every day and works like it’s his very first film. That level of dedication is truly inspiring.</p><p>Every day on set with him feels like a masterclass in acting and life. He’s hardworking, passionate, and always positive. It's a privilege to watch and learn from him, not just as an actor but also as a person.

<strong>How did you prepare for your role in NBK 109? Any challenges you faced?</strong>

This project came to me unexpectedly, so I didn't have much time for extensive preparation. I relied heavily on the vision of our director, Bobby sir, and our DOP, Vijay sir. They guided me through the process, and I prepared mostly on set, collaborating with the team.

It was a challenge to dive into such a complex character without much lead time, but I gave it my all. Every scene was an effort to bring authenticity to the role, and I hope my hard work pays off when audiences watch the film.

<em><strong>NBK 109</strong></em><strong> boasts a stellar cast and crew. How do you think this film will stand out in your career?</strong>

<em>Pragya</em>: I feel <em>NBK 109</em> could be another feather in my cap. Over the past few years, I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the best talents in the industry, and this film continues that streak.</p><p>Sharing the screen with Balakrishna sir, Bobby Deol, and other incredible artists like Shraddha Srinath has been amazing. This film is special not just for its cast but also for its larger-than-life narrative. My character in this movie is unlike anything I’ve done before—glamorous yet performance-driven. I hope it resonates with the audience.</p><p><strong>There’s a lot of excitement for </strong><em><strong>NBK 109</strong></em><strong>. What can audiences expect from the movie?</strong></p><p><em>Pragya</em>: The hype for <em>NBK 109</em>—or <em>Daaku Maharaj</em>—is absolutely real. The teasers have already created a buzz, and the movie promises to deliver on all fronts. It tackles a powerful, relevant subject but presents it in a full-blown masala entertainer style, just as you’d expect from a Balakrishna sir film.</p><p>The visuals are Hollywood-level stunning, and the action sequences are larger-than-life. My character is something you’ve never seen me do before, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it. It’s a Sankranti 2025 release, so gear up for an unforgettable cinematic ride.</p><p><strong>Your Bollywood debut in </strong><em><strong>Khel Khel Mein</strong></em><strong> was widely appreciated. Can we expect to see more of you in Bollywood?</strong></p><p><em>Pragya</em>: Absolutely! I’m overwhelmed by the love and appreciation I received for <em>Khel Khel Mein</em>. Entering a new industry is always a bit nerve-wracking, but the response has been beyond anything I imagined.</p><p>I’m currently in talks for some exciting projects, including films and web series, so you’ll definitely see more of me in Bollywood soon. I'm thrilled to connect with my Hindi-speaking audience and can't wait to bring more diverse roles to the table.

<strong>Any final message for your fans?</strong>

<em>Pragya</em>: Thank you for all the love and support you've shown me throughout my journey. Please show the same love to NBK 109 when it releases this Sankranti. I can't wait for you all to meet Kaveri on screen! Lots of love to everyone.