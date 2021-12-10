Drishya 2 review: A watchable remake of a fine original

Drishya 2

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: P Vasu

Cast: Ravichandra V, Navya Nair, Anant Nag, Lasya Nagaraj, Pramod Shetty, Swaroopini, Asha Sharath and Prabhu

Filmmaker P Vasu has teamed up with Crazy Star Ravichandra V yet again, for 'Drishya 2', adapted from Malayalam film 'Drishyam 2' (2021).

When attempting remakes, filmmakers often face challenges in recreating the magic of the original. P Vasu isn't an exception to this theory. He relies heavily on a frame-to-frame remake. In the end, he fails to introduce any new elements in the story.

The first part ends with Rajendra Ponnappa, a cable operator in a Kodagu village, emerging from a newly constructed police station. The police fail to recover the body of an IPS officer’s son, which Ponnappa has buried under the floor of the station.

'Drishya 2' opens seven years after the sensational murder and acquittal of Ponnappa for want of evidences and the body. Ponnappa has now grown rich and is dreaming of producing a movie.

He owns a theatre and is also into film distribution. Ponnappa’s rising prosperity fuels jealousy among locals even as the murder haunts Ponnappa’s wife and two daughters. Ponnappa himself silently suffers from guilt. He senses that something unexpected could land him in trouble. The flick deals with how his fears come true and how Ponnappa saves his family.

The first half is slow-paced and the plot takes off just minutes before the intermission. How Ponnappa turns the tide in his favour is an interesting watch.

The sequel comes nowhere close to the brilliance of the Malayalam version. The second part fails to keep the audience gripped as it appears watered down and weak. The biggest let down are the courtroom scenes, which are dull and monotonous.

In the first part, knowledge gained by watching films had rescued Ponnappa. In the second part, wisdom gained in the process of producing a film comes handy. As he pulls out the final trick, the audiences are mesmerised but it's not enough.

Ravichandra's performance lacks magic. Anant Nag delivers as a film writer. Navya Nair does a perfect job as a housewife. Sadhu Kokila fails to evoke any laughter, and rather embarrasses.

The gripping family drama doesn't offer anything extraordinary, but is a one-time watch.