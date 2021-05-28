Ek Mini Katha: A clean sex comedy

Ek Mini Katha: A clean sex comedy

Ahmed Shariff
Ahmed Shariff, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 28 2021, 19:41 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 19:56 ist
'Ek Mini Katha' is a light-hearted take on a delicate subject

Ek Mini Katha 

Telugu (Prime Video) 

Director: Karthik Rapolu 

Cast: Santosh Shoban, Kavya Thapar, Shraddha Das 

Rating: 3/5 

The idea that 'size matters' has bogged down many men and generated a quack industry. 'Ek Mini Katha' portrays the insecurities associated with the inch factor.

The word 'small' and its synonyms bother Santosh, who thinks his penis is way smaller than the average one. He tries every technique, drug and alchemy to scale up.

His ‘the bigger the better' assumption comes in the way of finding love. But serendipity works and in comes Amrutha (Kavya Thapar) as his better half. By then, he is obsessed with steroids, and the relationship is in jeopardy.

This is a comedy that works well. The narrative is a good mix of wordplay, and physical and situational gags. The fine supporting cast keeps the storytelling going.

When it comes to films about sex, comedy often strays into sleaze. But 'Ek Mini Katha' steers clear of this danger, and makes for a good watch. For a while, it is not clear if the story is about a physical problem or a psychological one. The film clears the confusion in the end. It is heartening that regional cinema is addressing taboo subjects.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ek Mini Katha
Telugu
Sex comedy
Amazon Prime Video
Santosh Shobhan

What's Brewing

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

 