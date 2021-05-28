Ek Mini Katha: A clean sex comedy

Ek Mini Katha

Telugu (Prime Video)

Director: Karthik Rapolu

Cast: Santosh Shoban, Kavya Thapar, Shraddha Das

Rating: 3/5

The idea that 'size matters' has bogged down many men and generated a quack industry. 'Ek Mini Katha' portrays the insecurities associated with the inch factor.

The word 'small' and its synonyms bother Santosh, who thinks his penis is way smaller than the average one. He tries every technique, drug and alchemy to scale up.

His ‘the bigger the better' assumption comes in the way of finding love. But serendipity works and in comes Amrutha (Kavya Thapar) as his better half. By then, he is obsessed with steroids, and the relationship is in jeopardy.

This is a comedy that works well. The narrative is a good mix of wordplay, and physical and situational gags. The fine supporting cast keeps the storytelling going.

When it comes to films about sex, comedy often strays into sleaze. But 'Ek Mini Katha' steers clear of this danger, and makes for a good watch. For a while, it is not clear if the story is about a physical problem or a psychological one. The film clears the confusion in the end. It is heartening that regional cinema is addressing taboo subjects.