ENPT review: Gautam Menon's film lacks freshness

If you’re used to his style, you pretty much know that a typical Gautham Menon film is long and filled with twists and turns and multiple storylines. It ends with a cliffhanger climax that teases an eventual sequel (that mostly doesn’t come). This movie is no different.

But ENPT is for an audience that hasn’t yet seen 16 and Thani Oruvan, films that changed

a lot for Tamil audiences. It offers nothing fresh, not even a gripping action sequence. All you get are some good visuals.

Gautham Menon’s movies are rarely about an ensemble cast; they are about the protagonist. The same happens here, as it is all about Dhanush’s onscreen ego, Raghu.

All characters, especially female, are placed at the right points to love Dhanush, help

him, and so on. As always, Dhanush gets full marks.

The camera work isn’t the best, when you compare it to what you have seen in other

Gautham Menon films. The script manages to turn around a dull story. The dialogues, however, feel a bit out of place at times.

The protagonist gets all the good lines and the ensemble just replies to him. The non-linear storytelling may not be out of fashion but it definitely shows its age.

Maybe the disappointment because of our high expectations from a director who blew us away with ‘Vaaranam Aayiram’ and ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu’. It’s time for Gautham Menon to outdo himself.