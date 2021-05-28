Kala review: A revenge story with gratuitous violence

Kala
Malayalam (Prime Video)
Director: Rohith VS
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Sumesh Moor, Divya Pillai
Rating: 2.5/5
This is a thriller with a liberal sprinkling of blood and gore. Director Rohith V S tries to explore the unpredictable nature of the human mind, and leaves you wondering why he banks on so much violence.
Shaji (Tovino Thomas) is so headstrong that he feels superior to everyone around him. He ends up in debt after his businesses fail. He decides to steal pepper from a big lot that his father Raveendran has stashed away to sell when the price is higher.
One of the workers (Sumesh Moor), whose help Shaji takes, happens to be someone he had harmed in the past. The story soon becomes a revenge plot with a bloody turn of events.
Tovino's anti-hero role is a surprise. Sumesh Moor, as an underdog seeking revenge, is brilliant. He has a terrifying presence on screen. But the film feels stretched.
Rohith has experimented with a seemingly simple story, with a good vs evil theme. But be warned that 'Kala' is not for the faint-hearted.
