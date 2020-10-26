'Mirzapur 2' series review: Amazon Prime Video original hits the right notes

Cast: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sial, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Dibyendu, and Isha Talwar

Language: Hindi

Rating: 3/5

The eagerly-awaited Mirzapur 2, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video a few days ago, is a sincere and effective web series that makes a good impact. The show revolves around what happens when the temperamental 'Guddu' tries to lock horns with the deadly gangster 'Kaleen' to avenge the brutal murders of his loved ones.

Mirzapur 2 starts off on an effective note and this sets the stage for what is to follow. The opening episode does a splendid job of re-establishing the 'universe of the series, making it easy for fans to relate to the reel action. The screenplay relies heavily on 'showing' as 'opposed' to telling, adding depth to the viewing experience. The characters have been flesh out pretty well and strike a chord almost immediately.

The writers have also managed to highlight the complex equations between the main characters and this proves to be the backbone of Mirzapur 2. Most of the 'twists' a\make a make a decent impact despite being a bit predictable.

The scene involving a confrontation between two key characters has been executed with a fair degree of competence. The sequences involving Rajesh Taliang's quest for justice are quite relatable and add an emotional touch to the show.

The fight acene set in a bar, however, lacks the intensity needed to make the desired impact. A lighter sequence involving a visit to the doctor too feels forced.

Coming to the performances, Ali Fazal is to-notch. The 3 Idiots actor leaves fans asking for more with his organic intensity. He also handles the emotional scenes like a pro, bringing out the vulnerability of his character.

Pankaj Tripathi is his usual self and ups his game when needed. His 'desi' dialogue delivery is the USP of his stellar performance. Vijay Varma of Gully Boy fame makes his presence felt despite getting limited scope in the first half of the season.

Shweta 'Golu' Tripathi too delivers the goods, impressing the target audience with her subdued yet effective expressions. Kulbhushan Kharbanda proves to be the proverbial surprise package of Mirzapur 2, giving fans the chills with his menacing silence/gaze. His scenes with 'Beena' might make a section of the audience a bit uncomfortable.

Divyenndu and Isha Talwar do justice to their roles. Rasika Duggal too makes her presence felt.

The supporting cast, which includes dependable actors such as Amit Sial and Rajesh Tailang, serves its purpose well.

The hard-hitting dialogues are likely to click with the target audience. Profanities are an integral part of Mirzapur 2 and gel with the narrative. The editing is up to the mark as most of the scenes do not drag too much.