Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Dhanush takes 'nostalgic pause' in Kashi, calls Banaras 'home' before 'Tere Ishk Mein' release

Tere Ishk Mein stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, and as the movie unfolds its story in the same spiritual lanes, the city once again becomes more than just a location.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 08:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 08:43 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTrendingDhanush

Follow us on :

Follow Us