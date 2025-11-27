<p>It is often said that once you visit Banaras, a part of this temple city walks and remains with you forever. Yes, this divine place has its own way of holding on to stories, even when the people move on. </p><p>The team of <em>Tere Ishk Mein</em> made a pit stop at the holy city during their promotional visit. Shankar aka Dhanush, went nostalgic as he made a quiet stop at an old house where he had shot several years ago. No camera, no spotlight, just a few moments of standing still with memories, along with Anand L Rai.</p><p>Sharing a series of pictures, Dhanush wrote, “A walk through the memory lane ❤️ Where it all started. KUNDAN. A character that refuses to let go of me, even after more than a decade."</p><p><strong>Take a look at Dhanush's Banaras post</strong> </p>.<p>"The Name Kundan still echoes in the narrow lanes of banaras people call out to me ,and I still turn and smile. Now walking through the same lanes, sitting in front of the same house, sipping chai from the same tea shop, and walking by the shores of the holy Ganges, with the man who gave me Kundan, feels like a full circle. Now it’s time for Shankar. Tere ishk mein … FROM TOM. Har Har Mahadev," the Instagram post caption read further. </p>.Kriti Sanon opens up about her bond with Dhanush in 'Tere Ishk Mein' amid shooting of intense scenes.<p><strong>Dhanush's upcoming movie </strong></p><p><em>Tere Ishk Mein </em>stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, and as the movie unfolds its story in the same spiritual lanes, the city once again becomes more than just a location.</p><p>Just one day for its release, the excitement around <em>Tere Ishk Mein</em> is at its peak. Advance bookings also received a robust response, suggesting a great start at the box office.</p>.<p>Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present <em>Tere Ishk Mein</em>, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.</p><p>The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. It is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 28th November 2025.</p>