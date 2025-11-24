Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Dharmendra: A look into the legend's timeless journey

Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday in Mumbai. He was 89.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 17:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

1935 - Birth

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

1955 - First marriage 

1958 - The beginning 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

1960 - Debut

1960s - Rise as a Romantic Hero

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

1970 to 1975 - Stardom

1975 - Sholay Era

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

1980s – Action & Mass Appeal

2 May, 1980 - Second marriage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

1990s - Production Ventures

1997 - Recognition 

2004 - Political Entry

2010s - Return to Acting

2012 - Government recognition 

2020s - Legacy & Final Years

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 17:17 IST
Entertainment NewsDharmendraBollywood actor

Follow us on :

Follow Us