<p>Considered as one of the most handsome and commercially successful stars, Dharmendra has given numerous hit films like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh'. Beyond cinema, Dharam Ji had an interesting political career as well.</p>.<p>Born on December 8, 1935, in Sahnewal, Punjab, Dharmendra Deol grew up in a humble farming family.</p>.<p>Got married to Prakash Kaur (fathered sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta).</p>.<p>Got selected in the Filmfare talent contest - marking his entry in the entertainment industry. </p>.<p><br>Made his debut with <em>Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere</em>, marking the arrival of a strikingly handsome new actor.</p>.<p>Delivered memorable performances in films like <em>Anpadh</em> (1962), <em>Bandini</em> (1963), and <em>Phool Aur Patthar</em> (1966), the last becoming his breakthrough hit.</p>.<p>Became one of India’s top stars with classics such as <em>Anupama, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam</em> showcasing both romantic charm, comic brilliance and He-Man image.</p>.<p><br>Played the iconic <em>Veeru</em> in <em>Sholay</em>, a role that cemented his place in cinema history.</p>.<p><br>Transitioned into action-oriented roles, retaining his popularity with films like <em>The Burning Train</em> and <em>Naukar Biwi Ka</em>.</p>.<p>Got married to Hema Malini (fathered daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol).</p>.<p>Turned producer and launched sons Sunny and Bobby through Vijayta Films, backing hits like <em>Betaab</em> and <em>Barsaat</em>.</p>.<p>Dharmendra received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.</p>.<p>Joined politics and was elected as BJP MP from Bikaner in the 14th Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>Made a strong comeback with <em>Yamla Pagla Deewana</em> (2011) and appeared in several family films with his sons.</p>.<p>Conferred Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour.</p>.<p>Continued to stay socially active, sharing Urdu poetry and personal reflections online; celebrated as one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved icons. The poster of his last film, <em>Ikkis</em>, coincides with his death. </p>