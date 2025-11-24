<p>Bengaluru: Ashok Nagar police have arrested three students for allegedly brutally assaulting an employee of a private company over a parking row. The incident took place October 22 and the video of the assault went viral on social media on Monday. A case of assault has been registered against them. </p><p>The accused have been identified as Basil Verghese, Taras Raji and Sandeep Mahadev, aged between 21 and 22 years and natives of Kerala. They are studying BBA, MSc and B Tech respectively in private colleges in the city. </p>.Bengaluru: 55-year-old dies after food delivery agent assaults him .<p>A senior police officer said that the students had planned for a trip and booked a Zoomcar and came to pick up the vehicle. The victim, Azar Ahmed, noticed the unfamiliar faces and questioned them for parking the vehicles in the area. The angry students suddenly attacked Ahmed without provocation and pushed him to the ground, stamping him while he was lying unconscious.</p><p>The neighbours recorded the assault before alerting the police and the accused were detained within a few hours. </p>