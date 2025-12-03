<p>The ashes of legendary actor Dharmendra were immersed in the holy river Ganga on Wednesday morning at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. His sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with close family members, immersed the ashes in the sacred river as part of the final rites.</p><p>The immersion at performed with full sacred rites, with a priest presiding over the solemn ritual. Emotional visuals of the Deol family giving their final farewell to the late Hindi cinema superstar are rapidly circulating on social media.</p>.<p>Veteran actor and Padma Bhushan awardee, Dharmendra, passed away at his Mumbai residence on November 24. The 89-year-old had been battling health issues and was undergoing treatments at Breach Candy Hospital.<br><br>Born as Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol in Ludhiana on 8th December 1935, Dharmendra has acted in more than 300 movies. </p><p>He also took the political plunge and served as a Member of the Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha) from BJP representing Bikaner in Rajasthan from 2004 to 2009. </p><p>With a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra remains a true legend of Indian cinema, defining stardom on his own terms.</p>