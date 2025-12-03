<p>Star batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shubman-gill">Shubman Gill </a>will play in the T20 International series against South Africa as vice-captain after recovering from a neck injury that kept him out of the ongoing ODI rubber, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The 26-year-old, who is India's Test and ODI skipper, sustained the injury during the opening Test against the Proteas in Kolkata. He was subsequently ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati and the ODI series that followed.</p>.Shubman Gill likely to miss ODI series due to unhealed neck injury; KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant in line for captaincy.<p>"Gill has recovered fully and will be back as vice captain," the BCCI source said.</p><p>Suryakumar Yadav is the regular T20I skipper for India.</p><p>The squad for the five-match T20 series beginning on December 9 in Cuttack will be announced later.</p><p>Other matches of the T20 series will be held on Dec 11 (Chandigarh), Dec 14 (Dharamsala), Dec 17 (Lucknow) and Dec 19 (Ahmedabad). </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>