Sabarimala gold missing row: Kerala court rejects bail plea of Ex-TDB President

Vasu was arrested in November, marking the first high-profile arrest in the case, which is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 09:09 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 09:09 IST
