<p>The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh's <em>Dhurandhar</em> was finally unveiled in a starry event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on November 18.</p><p>The trailer launch was held amidst unforgettable fan frenzy as fans from across India joined the event to witness Jio Studios and B62 Studios' explosive trailer. Based on the incredible true-life events, this action-thriller is poised to redefine cinema viewing and is touted as the biggest and boldest release to close out 2025. The film is a pulse-pounding look into the high-stakes world of covert operatives, where every decision is a matter of life and death, and the battle for the nation is fought in the shadows.</p><p>National Award-winning director Aditya Dhar brings this epic saga loaded with an unparalleled cast, headlined by Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh in his deadliest avatar yet, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.</p><p>The <em>Dhurandhar</em> trailer is a declaration of war—a relentless 4:10-minute glimpse into a narrative where the lines between hero and operative are violently blurred. The creators and cast stepped onto the stage to share their experience of building this cinematic spectacle.</p><p>Talking about the movie, filmmaker Aditya Dhar said, "Dhurandhar isn't just a film—it's a raw, visceral truth pulled from a deeply personal core. It is a tribute to the silent architects of our world, the extraordinary men and women whose monumental work never makes the headlines. My lens on 'national duty' rejects easy jingoism; it's about honouring the grit, the pain, and the real sacrifice of service. I am relentlessly drawn to India, a nation of endless, inspiring complexity—its culture, its contradictions, and the profound sense of duty that pulses beneath it all. This project is the most challenging, ambitious, and personal film of my career. It was built on a grand, uncompromising vision, brought to life by the absolute faith of Jyoti Deshpande and Jio Studios and the tireless, dedicated effort from the team at B62 Studios. My deepest gratitude goes out to my entire cast and crew, both Jio Studios and B62 teams, and now, we hand this truth over to the audience."</p><p>Ranveer Singh said, "We wanted to create a feature presentation that's on par with any film in the world. Our attempt was to level up in every aspect of the cinematic process to create a film that we, as Indians, can be proud of. It's raw, it's gritty, and it's unapologetically Indian. Aditya has pitched it perfectly. It's an incredible and complex story, with world-class technical execution and intense performances. We wanted to make an unapologetically Indian film that gets counted amongst the most elite instalments in this genre worldwide. I believe it is India's moment to shine on the global stage. And we aim to be at the heart of that moment and that phenomenon whilst honouring and staying true to our roots. It's been an experience of a lifetime collaborating with Aditya on this courageous endeavour. We are grateful to be partnering with Jyoti at Jio Studios, who has flexed her might and left no stone unturned in backing this brave leap in Indian cinema."</p><p>With its unprecedented cast, uncompromising action, and a narrative driven by duty, sacrifice, and consequence, <em>Dhurandhar</em> is locked, loaded, and ready for release. The movie is all set to release worldwide on December 5, 2025.</p>