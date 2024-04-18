Diganth comes on board for Daali Dhananjaya's 'Uttarakaanda'; see announcement poster

One of the most anticipated projects in the Kannada film industry, Uttarakaanda featuring Karunada Chakravarthy Dr Shivarajkumar and Daali Dhananjaya went on floors last week. Since then the movie has generated a lot of buzz in the film circuit.
The first schedule is happening in the city of Vijayapura with big names joining the sets. After the announcement of powerful stars Chaithra J Achar and Vijay Babu joining the project, the makers announced a new addition to the project today.
The makers have roped in Doodhpeda star Diganth in the film. Diganth will be seen portraying the role of 'Mirchi Mallige' in this action-drama. An official announcement regarding the same came out in the morning through the official social media handle of Uttarakaanda.
The movie had its mahurat in 2022 and was delayed due to some creative differences. The project finally took off after meticulous planning and research. Reportedly, extensive brainstorming has taken place for the film, which will be entirely in the Uttara Karnataka dialect, aiming to authentically portray the culture of North Karnataka.
Uttarakaanda features Dr Shivarajkumar and Daali Dhananjaya in the lead roles and is produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under KRG Studios banner. Amit Trivedi has been roped to compose the music. Advaitha Gurumurthy handles the camera and Vishwas Kashyap has been roped in for the production design.
(Published 18 April 2024, 08:00 IST)