Diganth comes on board for Daali Dhananjaya's 'Uttarakaanda'; see announcement poster

One of the most anticipated projects in the Kannada film industry, Uttarakaanda featuring Karunada Chakravarthy Dr Shivarajkumar and Daali Dhananjaya went on floors last week. Since then the movie has generated a lot of buzz in the film circuit.

The first schedule is happening in the city of Vijayapura with big names joining the sets. After the announcement of powerful stars Chaithra J Achar and Vijay Babu joining the project, the makers announced a new addition to the project today.

The makers have roped in Doodhpeda star Diganth in the film. Diganth will be seen portraying the role of 'Mirchi Mallige' in this action-drama. An official announcement regarding the same came out in the morning through the official social media handle of Uttarakaanda.