‘Dil Bechara’: 5 reasons that make Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie a must watch

The eagerly-awaited Dil Bechara, the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput’s career, is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The film was originally supposed to have a theatrical release, which did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here is a look at five reasons that make Dil Bechara a must watch,

A ‘tribute’ to Sushant

Sushant, who ended his ended life on June 14, was one of the brightest young stars in the Hindi film industry. He had impressed fans with films such as MS Dhoni and Chichhore, proving that he was a superstar in the making. Dil Bechara is in many ways a tribute to ‘Anni’ and a celebration of his short but memorable career.

Also Read: ‘Dil Bechara’ trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie looks promising

Will Sanjana Sanghi impress fans?

Dil Bechara marks the big-screen debut of upcoming actress Sanjana Sanghi, which has piqued the curiosity. The trailer suggests that she has a strong and challenging role in the film. Moreover, her chemistry with SSR appears to be quite crackling, to say the least. If the screenplay does justice to her abilities, she might emerge as the surprise package of the movie.

ARR’s lifting music

Ace composer AR Rahman has hit the right notes with his compositions in Dil Bechara. Songs such as Friendzone Ka Maara and Khulke Jeene Ka have made a solid impact, proving that the ‘Mozart Of Madras’ has still got it. His music is likely to add a new dimension to Dil Bechara.

The story has potential

Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the popular novel The Fault In Our Stars, revolves around the heartwarming relationship between two terminally-ill friends. The story, which highlights the importance of living each moment to the fullest, is touching and inspiring. If the screenplay lives up to expectations, the film might prove to be an emotional experience for fans.

Saif Ali Khan to spring a surprise?

Saif, regarded as one of the most underrated actors in the industry, will be seen in ‘special role’ in Dil Bechara. Many feel, ‘Chhote Nawab’ might be able to add a new dimension to the film with his suave presence, upping its recall value big time.