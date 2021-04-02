Diljit Dosanjh completes shoot of 'Honsla Rakh' in Canada

Diljit Dosanjh concludes 'Honsla Rakh' shoot in Canada

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 02 2021, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 21:35 ist
Dosanjh took to social media to share pictures and a video from the wrap up party. Credit: Twitter/@diljitdosanjh

Actor Diljit Dosanjh on Friday concluded shooting for his next Punjabi film "Honsla Rakh" in Canada.

The movie is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, who previously helmed Punjabi films "Jhalle" and "Kala Shah Kala".

Rakesh Dhawan has penned the script.

Dosanjh took to Instagram to share pictures and a video from the wrap up party, which was also shared by his co-star Sonam Bajwa on her Instagram Stories.

"#HonslaRakh Shooting Done," Dosanjh captioned the post.

Shehnaaz Gill of "Bigg Boss" fame, who is also part of the film, also shared a photo from the party on her Instagram page.

The film, produced by Dosanjh, Daljit Thind and co-produced by Pawan Gill, is set to release countrywide on October 15. 

Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh

