Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reunites with Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill for 'Ranna Ch Dhanna'

The film, produced by Thind Motion Pictures and Storytime Productions, is scheduled to be released worldwide on October 2, 2024.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 09:23 IST

Follow Us

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to collaborate with his Honsla Rakh co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in the upcoming Punjabi film Ranna Ch Dhanna, the makers announced Tuesday.

The movie will be directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, who also helmed the 2021 romantic-comedy Honsla Rakh.

Dosanjh said he is thrilled to reteam with Bajwa and Gill on Ranna Ch Dhanna, which he said is more entertaining than their last outing.

"Audiences immensely enjoyed my pairing with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in Honsla Rakh and now we are back with even more fun, comedy, romance and entertainment with Ranna Ch Dhanna," the actor-producer said in a statement.

The film, produced by Thind Motion Pictures and Storytime Productions, is scheduled to be released worldwide on October 2, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 September 2023, 09:23 IST)
Entertainment NewsDiljit Dosanjh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT