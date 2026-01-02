Menu
Congress boycotts Vaiko's Equality March, Tamil Nadu CM calls for eliminating drug trafficking network

The TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai cited the presence of slain LTTE leader V Prabhakaran's photo at the event and said that the party would not be represented at the flag-off ceremony.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 10:24 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 10:24 IST
