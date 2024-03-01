JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Disney+ Hotstar announces release date of 'Lootere'

In a press statement, the streamer described the series, set in the treacherous seas of Somalia, as 'a game of life and death'.
Last Updated 01 March 2024, 07:26 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's son Jai Mehta's directorial debut Lootere is set to premiere on March 22 on Disney+ Hotstar, the platform announced on Friday.

In a press statement, the streamer described the series, set in the treacherous seas of Somalia, as 'a game of life and death'.

Created and produced by Shaailesh R Singh, Lootere has Hansal Mehta on board as the showrunner.

Disney+ Hotstar also shared a sneak peek into the series on its official X page.

"Mayday! Mayday! Mayday! #HotstarSpecials #Lootere streaming from 22nd March only on @DisneyPlusHS," the post read.

Lootere stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali.

(Published 01 March 2024, 07:26 IST)
