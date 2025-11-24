<p>Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, presenting the pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, surprised fans by revealing the title of their forthcoming romantic drama - <em>Do Deewane सहर Mein</em>. Making an exceptionally unique announcement with a creative animated treatment, a stylish cast reveal, and evocative music that stands out from the current trend, the movie promises to bring back the charm of a modern love story around Valentine’s week. </p><p>The first glimpse of the film received tremendous love, leaving everyone wanting to see more. With excitement already building, the first poster featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur exudes pure, simple, dreamy love and romance.</p><p>Taking to their social media, the makers shared the first poster of Do Deewane सहर Mein featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, and it is sweet, heartfelt, and promises a fresh love story that stands apart from the current trend. They further penned the caption – </p><p>"Do dil, ek seher, aur ek imperfectly perfect prem kahani! This Valentine's Day, isq se isq ho jayega!</p><p><br>#DoDeewane सहर Mein 20th Feb 2026"</p>.<p>Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions present <em>Do Deewane Seher Mein</em>, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. <em>Do Deewane Seher Mein </em>is slated for a theatrical release on 20th February 2026.</p>