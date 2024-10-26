Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Do Patti' movie review: Story about twins with no ace up its sleeve

Kriti Sanon plays Saumya and Shailee — Seeta Aur Geeta with none of the latter’s cheek or wit.
Rashmi Vasudeva
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 03:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Do Patti
2024
2/5
Director:Shashanka Chaturvedi
Cast:Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 03:07 IST
Entertainment NewsKriti SanonMovie Review

Follow us on :

Follow Us