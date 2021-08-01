'RRR' first single review: A potential chartbuster

'Dosti' music video review: M M Kreem delivers a potential chartbuster with the first single from 'RRR'

The song celebrates the friendship between two opposing forces

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal, DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 01 2021, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 12:59 ist
The official poster for 'Dosti'. Credit: Twitter/@RRRMovie

Actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter on Sunday to unveil the first single from the upcoming pan-India movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) much to the delight of fans. Titled Dosti, it celebrates the friendship between two opposing forces, which is the theme of the film. So, did the track live up to expectations? Here's the review
 

As grand as it gets
 

The song has been composed by M M Kreem, also known as M M Keeravani, who shares a strong professional equation with director S S Rajamouli. He garnered attention with his work on Baahubali 2 with songs such as Jiyo Re Baahubali/Saaho Re Baahubali and Oka Pranam/Shivam doing justice to the scale of the project, Dosti with its grand arrangement suits RRR, which is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali series.
 

Pan-India product
 

Dosti is a pan-India video in the truest sense as it brings together five talented singers  from different industries. The list comprises Kollywood's rockstar Anirudh Ravichander, Telugu music sensation Vedala Hemachandra, Vijay Yesudas from Mollywood, Sandalwood' s Yazin Nizar and Bollywood powerhouse Amit Trivedi. 

Moreover, M M Kreem is himself a pan-India sensation as he has worked on popular films such as Baahubali, Eega, and Zakhm. He is, however, best known to the Hindi audience for his cult song Tu Mile Dil Khile from Criminal.

Simple lyrics

The song features relatively simple lyrics, unlike the ones featured in the title song of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.  The song leaves an impact nonetheless as they have tremendous appeal and bring bring out the core emotion associted with the number. 

Setting the stage

The video primarily focuses on the artists associated with the song, helping them garner the attention they deserve. The film's leading men--Jr NTR and Ram Charan-- appear towards the end. In a way, the song builds an aura around their characters, which essentially transforms their entries into mass moments. Rajamouli has always been considered to be the master of the elevation scene and Dosti suggests that he is set to take the game to the next level with RRR.

