Drashti Dhami welcomes first child with husband Niraj Khemka

<p>New Delhi: TV star Drashti Dhami and her husband, entrepreneur Niraj Khemka have become parents to their first child, a baby girl.</p>.<p>The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"Straight from heaven, into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start. 22.10.24. She's here!" read the text in an animated video featuring a baby elephant, rat and monkey.</p>.<p>Drashti, known for hit shows such as <em>Dill Mill Gayye</em> and <em>Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon</em>, and Niraj announced the pregnancy in June.</p>.<p>"In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way. #BabyKOnBoard. We can't wait for October 2024!" they had said in the post.</p>.<p>The duo tied the knot in 2015.</p>