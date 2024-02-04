JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Dulquer Salmaan announces new film 'Lucky Baskhar'

The movie will be directed by Venky Atluri and backed by Sithara Entertainment in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas.
Last Updated 04 February 2024, 06:49 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Malayalam cinema star Dulquer Salmaan has announced his next film Lucky Baskhar, which celebrates 12 years of his journey in the film industry.

The movie will be directed by Venky Atluri and backed by Sithara Entertainment in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Dulquer shared the first look and title of the film on X on Saturday.

"Celebrating twelve years of my magical journey in Cinema, here's presenting the first look of our very ambitious #LuckyBaskhar. #LuckyBaskharFirstLook. Story unfolds in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil & Hindi at the theatres near you, soon!" the actor wrote in his post.

Dulquer, son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, made his debut with Second Show in 2012. He has since starred in films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages such as Ustad Hotel, O Kadhal Kanmani, Sita Ramam, and Karwaan.

The actor's last big-screen release was the action drama King of Kotha, which marked his foray as a producer via Wayfarer Films.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 February 2024, 06:49 IST)
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentTrendingDulquer Salmaan

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT