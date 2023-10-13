'Dunki' not postponed, SRK starrer is confirmed to release on Christmas 2023

Everyone has been eagerly awaiting the release of Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film, Dunki. The movie has been a topic of discussion ever since its announcement, and with all the buzz surrounding it, the audience's anticipation for its release has been growing.

While rumors about Rajkumar Hirani's directorial being delayed have been circulating, DH has learned that there is no postponement in the release, and the film will indeed be released on Christmas 2023.

Audiences have been eager to hear more about Shah Rukh Khan's next project collaboration with Hirani. While speculations about its release date being postponed have kept the audience's excitement on edge, a source close to the project has confirmed that Dunki is set to be released on Christmas 2023.