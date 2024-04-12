JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Eid celebrations | A peek into how celebs embraced the festive spirit

Eid al-Fitr, the festive culmination of Ramadan, holds profound significance for Muslims worldwide, symbolizing the end of a month-long period of fasting, reflection, and spiritual renewal. Beyond its religious essence, Eid al-Fitr transcends cultural boundaries, captivating the hearts of millions globally, including celebrities who wholeheartedly embrace its spirit. Here's a peek into how some of your favorite stars celebrated Eid this year.
Last Updated 12 April 2024, 07:26 IST

Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan appeared at the raised platform constructed in the compound of his Bandra bungalow Mannat to wave at the huge gathering outside.

Shah Rukh Khan appeared at the raised platform constructed in the compound of his Bandra bungalow Mannat to wave at the huge gathering outside.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
An hour later, Salman made an appearance at his house in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. He was seen dressed in white and was accompanied by father, veteran writer Salim Khan.

An hour later, Salman made an appearance at his house in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. He was seen dressed in white and was accompanied by father, veteran writer Salim Khan.

Credit: PTI

Late in the evening, Salman Khan was seen gracing Sohail Khan's eid party. He made heads turn with his multicoloured pants which he paired with a black T-shirt.

Late in the evening, Salman Khan was seen gracing Sohail Khan's eid party. He made heads turn with his multicoloured pants which he paired with a black T-shirt.

Credit: Instagram/@viralbhayani

Aamir Khan celebrated Eid with media and distributed sweets. He also posed for the shutterbugs with his sons Junaid and Azaad.

Aamir Khan celebrated Eid with media and distributed sweets. He also posed for the shutterbugs with his sons Junaid and Azaad.

Credit: PTI

Shabana Azmi took to social media and gave a glimpse of their eid celebrations by sharing an adorable family picture.

Shabana Azmi took to social media and gave a glimpse of their eid celebrations by sharing an adorable family picture.

Credit: X/@AzmiShabana

Kiran Rao prioritized spending quality time with her family on this special occasion. She took to her social media and gave a glimpse from the festivities.

Kiran Rao prioritized spending quality time with her family on this special occasion. She took to her social media and gave a glimpse from the festivities.

Credit: Instagram/@raodyness

Soha Ali Khan hosted a lavish gatherings at home which was joined by her relatives and family.

Soha Ali Khan hosted a lavish gatherings at home which was joined by her relatives and family.

Credit: Instagram/@sakpataudi

Aly Goni shared a series of pictures from the eid celebrations, social media was abuzz with festive cheer.

Aly Goni shared a series of pictures from the eid celebrations, social media was abuzz with festive cheer.

Credit: Instagram/@alygoni

Asim Riaz' wished the followers Eid Mubarak with a string of candid pictures.

Asim Riaz' wished the followers Eid Mubarak with a string of candid pictures.

Credit: Instagram/@asimriaz77.official

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 April 2024, 07:26 IST)
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentSalman KhanShah Rukh KhanBollywood newsAamir KhanEidTrendingShabana Azmi

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT