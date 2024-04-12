Eid celebrations | A peek into how celebs embraced the festive spirit

Shah Rukh Khan appeared at the raised platform constructed in the compound of his Bandra bungalow Mannat to wave at the huge gathering outside.
An hour later, Salman made an appearance at his house in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. He was seen dressed in white and was accompanied by father, veteran writer Salim Khan.
Late in the evening, Salman Khan was seen gracing Sohail Khan's eid party. He made heads turn with his multicoloured pants which he paired with a black T-shirt.
Credit: Instagram/@viralbhayani
Aamir Khan celebrated Eid with media and distributed sweets. He also posed for the shutterbugs with his sons Junaid and Azaad.
Shabana Azmi took to social media and gave a glimpse of their eid celebrations by sharing an adorable family picture.
Kiran Rao prioritized spending quality time with her family on this special occasion. She took to her social media and gave a glimpse from the festivities.
Credit: Instagram/@raodyness
Soha Ali Khan hosted a lavish gatherings at home which was joined by her relatives and family.
Credit: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Aly Goni shared a series of pictures from the eid celebrations, social media was abuzz with festive cheer.
Credit: Instagram/@alygoni
Asim Riaz' wished the followers Eid Mubarak with a string of candid pictures.
Credit: Instagram/@asimriaz77.official
(Published 12 April 2024, 07:26 IST)