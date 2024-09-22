Emily Blunt says daughters thought she was 'meanest person' after watching 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Los Angeles: Actor Emily Blunt says her daughters weren't impressed by her work in popular comedy drama The Devil Wears Prada as they thought she was the meanest person they ever met.

The 41-year-old actor received favourable reviews for essaying the character of the workaholic Emily Charlton who works at a top fashion magazine in the 2006 film directed by David Frankel.

But Blunt, who shares Hazel, 10 and Violet, 7, with actor-filmmaker John Krasinski, said her children had different thoughts.